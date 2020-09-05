Two arrested from TN's Krishnagiri for allegedly duping 47 Delhi shopkeepers

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, in a joint operation with Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday arrested two persons from Krishnagiri district here for allegedly duping 47 shopkeepers in Delhi of Rs 13.77 crores.

According to the police, the accused used to induce traders to supply goods on credit.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

