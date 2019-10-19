Two arrested from UP's Bareilly in terror funding case

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Two people were arrested from Izzatnagar area of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh in connection with an alleged terror funding case on Thursday night.

The duo has been identified as Sirazuddin and Fahim, UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) said.

The accused were arrested based on the interrogation of four people earlier held by the police and the ATS from Khiri Lakhimpur district. A car and three mobile phones have been recovered from their possession, the ATS said.

The state ATS had arrested Ummed Ali, Araj, Sameer Salmani and Sanjay Agrawal from Khiri Lakhimpur district in connection with the case. Sirazuddin and Fahim's name cropped up during their interrogation.

During the course of interrogation, the duo confessed to have been involved in depositing in Nepali bank accounts money received from foreign countries through two more people -- Mumtaz and Sadakat.

The police and ATS personnel are now carrying out raids to nab Mumtaz and Sadakat.

According to the police, the duo was involved in luring people to deposit money received from foreign sources into their bank accounts in Nepal at a commission of five per cent. "The money was later withdrawn and converted into Indian currency. A commission of five per cent was again paid for the job," the police said.

This money was later used in funding terror activities, they said.

Bareilly Zone ADG Avinash Chandra said the police were collecting information about the people who became rich in a short span of time.

"We will collect information about the people with a prior record in such cases," he said. (ANI)

