Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Officers of Air Intelligence Unit of Customs at Visakhapatnam International Airport on Saturday arrested two passengers and recovered gold worth Rs 51.5 lakh from their possession.
The arrested passengers were from Dubai and they were carrying 1166 grams of gold.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Two arrested, gold worth Rs 51.5 lakh recovered at Visakhapatnam Airport
ANI | Updated: Feb 29, 2020 21:53 IST
