Two arrested in 10-month-old murder case; accused drew inspiration from 'Charles Shobhraj' movie

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Two persons including a specially abled have been arrested, in connection to a 10-month-old case of murder of a woman, the police said on Thursday.

The two accused have been identified as Mohammad Shakir Ali and Mohammad Faiz. As per the police, Shakir is differently abled and is suffering from Limbic disability.

Officials said that the arrests were made at a time when the accused were driving a stolen car with a fake number plate.

The police also recovered one desi kata, four live cartridges, 315 bores, one Maruti Baleno car and one Jupiter Scooty from their possession, they said.

The DCP North, Sagar Singh Kalsi told ANI, "Shakir used his disability to gain sympathy from women. He also used fake IDs to impersonate as 'Hindu' person.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he drew inspiration after watching a movie on French serial killer 'Charles Sobhraj', and used women for financial benefit.

"The accused, Shakir, was inspired by French serial killer 'Charles Shobhraj'. He befriended women and used them for his financial gain," DCP Kalsi said.

The accused also confessed that he was the owner of the vehicle, and to avoid loan default he lodged a complaint of his vehicle being stolen and used a fake number plate instead.



The murder incident was reported on March 3, 2022, where the two accused killed the victim woman named Sushilvati, with the intention to acquire her flat in DLF Ghaziabad. They then dumped her body in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, the police said.

Shakir Ali came in contact with two to three women while posing as a Hindu. "He also created fake Voter ID card and PAN card and opened a bank account with the name of Rajesh," the DCP said.

The DCP North further said that the accused came in contact with the victim, identified as Sushilvati while she was looking for a buyer to sell her flat at DLF Ghaziabad.

Shakir entered into an agreement and paid her Rs 1.5 lakh as the initial payment. He took possession of her flat while promising to pay the remaining amount soon.

Later he came to know about other properties of the victim, and hatched a plan to get rid of her and sell properties, the DCP said.

On March 3, Shakir called Sushilvati for final payment, where he gave her a sedated cold drink and shot her. The other accused was also present. The two dumped her body on a farm in Bulandshahr and returned to Delhi, officials said.

The police also took the accused to Bulandshahr, where he identified the place of the incident.

It was found that back in March, the body of an unidentified lady was found and a case was also registered at the Chola Bulandshahr police station.

At the same time, it was found that Sushilvati's brother lodged a missing person complaint at Dayalpur Police Station. (ANI)

