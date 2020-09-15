Two arrested in actress Sravani suicide case in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 14 (ANI): Telangana police on Monday arrested two accused allegedly involved in connection with the suicide of Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani at her residence in Hyderabad on September 8.

The accused have been identified as Devraj Reddy and Sai Krishna Reddy.

"The television actor Sravani died by suicide at her residence on September 8 at 8 pm in Madhura Nagar, SR Nagar of Hyderabad. After investigation, we have arrested two accused Devraj Reddy and Sai Krishna Reddy," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) A.R. Srinivas told ANI.



"Sravani, who came to Hyderabad in 2012 from Kakinada with an ambition to work in TV serials, developed friendship with Sai Krishna Reddy in 2015. In 2017, she came in touch with producer Ashok Reddy, who offered her a small role in a Telugu film. They also developed a friendship. In August 2019, the actor came in contact with Tik Tok artist Devaraj Reddy and they became friends," he added.

Angry over Sravani's friendship with Devaraj, both Sai Krishna Reddy and Ashok Reddy influenced her family to force her to stay away from him, officer said adding that Devaraj had also lodged a police complaint against Sravani's family in the past alleging that they were harassing him.

"They and Sravani's family were harassing her. After learning about Sravani's past relationship with Sai Krishna and Ashok, Devaraj had also distanced himself, sending her into depression. During her lengthy phone conversation with Devaraj before committing suicide, Sravani said she was taking the extreme step because of the harassment by Sai Krishna Reddy, Ashok Reddy and her family members," he said.

"She did not blame Devaraj but we have included him as an accused as he had gone back on the promise to marry her and thus became a part of her harassment," he added. (ANI)

