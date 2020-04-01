Two arrested in Delhi for feeding birds amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Two men were arrested on Wednesday in Nizamuddin area for allegedly violating the lockdown orders, when they were feeding the birds, police said.

The two arrested have been identified as Sadik Khan and Sarvan Kumar Chaudhary.

According to the FIR, the duo was travelling in their car when they stopped at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to feed the birds.

"Police officials were on a round to ensure the implementation of lockdown when they saw a vehicle parked near a flyover here. When they went to the spot, they found two men feeding the birds, which had attracted another 10-12 bystanders," the FIR said.

"The others ran away after seeing the police. However, the two feeding the birds were nabbed and questioned why they were outside," it added.

The FIR, filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Act, said that the two persons did not have a good reason for being out of their house during the lockdown.

Further actions are being taken, police said. (ANI)

