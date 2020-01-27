Two arrested in Gaurav Chandel murder case: UP Police

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested two persons including a woman in connection with the murder of Gaurav Chandel, said Sanjiv Suman, Superintendent of Police (SP), Hapur.

"We have arrested two persons in the case, Umesh and a woman who is wife of Ashu, leader of a vehicle lifting gang," said Suman while speaking to the reporters on Sunday.

Umesh was nabbed following an encounter with the joint team of Noida Special Task Force and Hapur Police.

"We have recovered a pistol and other items from Umesh. We suspect involvement of Ashu's gang in the murder, it'll be clear after forensic investigation," he added.

Gaurav was murdered after being robbed while he was on his way home from his office earlier this month. The deceased used to work at a private firm in Gurugram. His body was found near Sector-123 of Greater Noida.

The State government had extended financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to Chandel's family and had promised the arrest of his murderers at the earliest. (ANI)

