Two arrested in Jabalpur made to walk barefoot after one tests COVID positive

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Two youths arrested on the charges of theft in Jabalpur by Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday were made to walk barefoot together after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.



The accused were made to walk barefoot on the street while GRP personnel were wearing PPE suit.

"The court ordered to get the COVID test done of the accused. We get their COVID test done from the Jabalpur District Hospital. One of the accused tested positive for COVID-19. Our vehicle broke down hence we had to take them to jail on foot," a GRP official told ANI.

Asked why an ambulance was not called, the official said, "It was unfortunate that our vehicle broke down. But arranging an ambulance fall under the authority of senior GRP officials." (ANI)

