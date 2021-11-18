Two arrested in Kolkata for illegally selling firearms

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 18 (ANI): Two men were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly selling firearms and ammunition illegally, after a raid was conducted at Kolkata's Mominpore, informed the police.

The two men have been identified as Sk. Saddam Hossain (18) and Bablu Ari (21 yrs).

One single shot of country-made firearms along with two live cartridges was recovered from Hossain for which he could not produce any relevant documents.



Hossain who was arrested from Kolkata's Ekbalpore revealed during interrogation that they carried the firearms and ammunition for the purpose of selling those to the public.

Pursuing the statement of Hossain, the police arrested one of his associates namely Bablu Ari from Kolkata's Taratala.

Cases have been registered against the two accused persons under the Arms Act.

Both the arrested persons will be produced before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore, South 24 Paraganas on Thursday. (ANI)

