Two arrested in Mangaluru for obstructing ASHA worker from performing official duties

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI): Two men were arrested after an FIR was lodged against them in Mangaluru Rural Police station for allegedly obstructing an ASHA worker from performing her official duties related to the health department.

Reports of attacks on doctors and healthcare workers have come in from several places across the country in recent weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people against harassing doctors and healthcare workers calling them incarnations of God in this hour of crisis and warned of police action if anyone mistreats them.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is 214, of which 37 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 6 persons have died.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country crossed 7,500 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. So far 652 people have been cured/discharged while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated. (ANI)

