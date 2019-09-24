Two arrested in minor's rape case in Azamgarh

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Two people have been arrested for allegedly raping a school girl in Sarai Meer area in Azamgarh, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused kidnapped the girl from outside her school and raped her in a moving vehicle on September 23. They dropped the girl after committing the crime.

A medico-legal test was conducted on the girl and an FIR has been registered on a complaint filed by her parents, the police said.

There were claims that the school had de-registered the girl after the incident, which has been refuted by the police. "I have talked to the principal of the school and this is false information," Azamgarh SSP Triveni Singh said.

The vehicle used in committing the crime has also been recovered.

The police are further probing the matter. (ANI)

