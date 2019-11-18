Two arrested on charges of forging Bihar CM's letterhead, signature

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested two accused on the charges of using fake letterhead of Bihar Chief Minister and forging his signature to seek favour.

According to officials, the letter was addressed to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and was aimed at seeking transfer of two government teachers.

UP STF arrested the accused from Gautampalli area of Lucknow.

STF is investigating the case and looking for other absconding accused involved in the scam. (ANI)

