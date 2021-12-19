Two arrested with Ambergris worth Rs 1 cr in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Police have arrested two persons with Ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit, worth Rs 1 crore on Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, informed local police on Saturday.



"Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Sushant Behera (32), a property agent from Cuttack district of Odisha and Manoj Sharma (40), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday evening," said a police official.

A case has been registered against both the people at Kasarvadavali police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Ambergris or whale vomit is used in making perfumes. (ANI)

