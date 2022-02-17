Two arrested with huge cache of explosives in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district

Ri-Bhoi (Meghalaya), February 17 (ANI): The Meghalaya police on Wednesday seized a huge cache of explosives from a vehicle at the Byrnihat area in the Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya near the inter-state border with Assam.



Police arrested two persons in connection with it.



According to the reports, based on secret information, police had set up a naka near the Byrnihat police outpost and tried to stop a vehicle.





"When the concerned vehicle bearing registration number AS-01LC-1112 was asked to stop, the driver didn't respond the police call and tried to flee from the area. The police team had also chased the vehicle and later intercepted the vehicle. During the search operations, the police team recovered 12 cartons of gelatin sticks and 24 packets of electric detonators from the vehicle," Ri-Bhoi district Superintendent of Police (SP) Giri Prasad M said.



The top police official further said that the police arrested two persons and they were transporting the explosive materials from Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya to Rani Bazar in Guwahati for selling those.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

