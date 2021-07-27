Two auto lifters arrested in Delhi after exchange of fire with police

New Delhi [india], July 27 (ANI): Two auto lifters were arrested after they fired at police on Tuesday and two country-made pistols were seized from them.

The accused have been identified as Junaid 24 years and Iqbal 40 years, resident of Haryana.

According to Delhi police, at about 7.30 am two persons riding on a black motorcycle on seeing the police team turned back and tried to escape from Sewa Nagar side. The team chased them and reinforcements were called from the police station.



They fired on police after being surrounded in O Block Sewa Nagar flats. Police team fired in self-defence in which both the criminals sustained injuries in their legs. Two country-made pistols of .315 bore have been recovered from their possession. They have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Further enquiries/ interrogation has revealed Junaid has 7 previous criminal involvements. They have stolen the instant bike from the Govindpuri area and were looking for more bikes in KMPUR area, police said.

Further legal action is being taken in the matter. (ANI)

