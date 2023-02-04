Two auto-lifters arrested with 18 stolen motorcycles in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): With the arrest of two persons, police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang of auto-lifters active in South Delhi.

Police recovered 18 stolen bikes from the duo arrested from the Chirag Delhi area. The police have also arrested a person who used to purchase stolen motorcycles after interrogating the accused.

The arrested have been identified as Makshood, Naveen Kumar and Hemant Parashar all residents of New Delhi.

According to the police, on February 1, a complainant, a resident of Seelampur reported that some unknown persons stole his motorcycle.

Police further informed that a probe was launched after a case was registered at Malviya Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC).



A local police team reached the spot from where the motorcycle was stolen and started a preliminary inquiry.

The sleuths said over the course of the probe, two persons were identified on the basis of CCTV footage of the area near the place of crime; their photographs were developed through technical apparatus and circulated through the police net to get their identity.

"With the help of technical surveillance, their locations were zeroed down at Sangam Vihar and Jaitpur. On getting information that both the accused would be coming to the Malviya Nagar area to steal more two-wheelers, the team strategically constituted an operation near the Chirag Delhi area. After a while, two boys were seen coming from ring roadside on a motorcycle. The team signalled them to stop but they started fleeing away, the alert staff swung into action and successfully nabbed both the accused persons," the police said.

"The accused were asked to produce the documents of the motorcycle but they tried to mislead the police staff by stating wrong facts. On enquiry, the motorcycle was found to be stolen and on sustained interrogation, both the accused disclosed that they had stolen many motorcycles from the South District area," police added.

The police further informed that over the course of the probe, the accused revealed that they sold the stolen motorcycles to one Hemant Parashar. Acting on the information, a raid was conducted at Jaitpur, Badarpur and the third accused was also arrested and a total of 18 stolen motorcycles were seized from their possession.

During the interrogation, the accused Hemant Parashar disclosed that he runs a finance office and also deals in selling and purchasing bikes.

"He further disclosed that he bought stolen bikes from Naveen and Maksood and sold the bikes further to purchasers by misrepresenting to them that the bikes were lifted by the recovery department of finance companies," police said. (ANI)

