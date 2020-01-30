Two awarded 20 years imprisonment in Gudiya rape case

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday awarded 20 years imprisonment to two men in the 2013 kidnapping and rape case of a five-year-old girl, Gudiya (not her real name).

Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra also directed authorities concerned to pay Rs 11 lakh as compensation to the victim.

A Delhi court had on January 18 convicted the two -- Manoj Shah and Pradeep -- for raping a minor girl at a rented accommodation in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area in April 2013.

During the arguments over sentencing, the public prosecutor requested the court to award maximum punishment to the convicts in the matter and said that "it was a miracle the girl survived despite grievous injuries."

Victim's counsel and senior advocate HS Phoolka also demanded maximum punishment for the convicts.

Phoolka said that the convict Manoj has shown no remorse and no change in behaviour "as he slapped a journalist outside the courtroom after being convicted by the court" adding that convict Pradeep tried to stall the case proceedings by submitting false certificate claiming to be juvenile during the incident.

On the other hand, Manoj's defence sought leniency on the ground that Manoj, 30-years-old belongs to a poor family, which includes elderly parents to be taken care of.

The gang-rape survivor was found with candles and plastic bottles inside her body. The minor was held captive by the convicts who raped and tortured her.

The case had come to the fore after the girl was reported missing on April 15, 2013. The minor victim stayed in the same building where the accused were residing. She was rescued on April 17 morning from the ground floor of the same building. She was admitted to a hospital where three were conducted.

A case under charges of kidnapping, rape and attempt to murder was registered against both them for confining her to a room for two days. (ANI)

