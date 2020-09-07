New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Two terrorists of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in the north-west Delhi area, according to the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday.
According to the Special Cell, the two terrorists, namely Bhupender and Kulwant Singh, were also wanted in some cases in Punjab.
The police team also recovered six pistols and 40 bullets from them.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Two Babbar Khalsa International terrorists arrested in Delhi
ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2020 12:14 IST
