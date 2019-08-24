Two Bahraich women given instant triple talaq

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Two women in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh have been allegedly given instant triple talaq. One woman was able to have her complaint registered, the other is running from pillar to post.

While Sazrun Nisa's husband allegedly gave her instant divorce over the phone from Mumbai, Sabina said she was beaten up by husband and driven away from the house.

"I was living in Mumbai with my husband. but when I came back home, my husband Shamsher got involved in a relationship with a woman in his neighbourhood and he gave talaq to me on phone," Sazrun Nissa, told ANI.

"My husband Mushtaq beat me up badly and drove me out of the home. He gave me triple talaq. After this, I went to the Rupaidiha police station with my father to get the complaint registered against my husband but they did not register my complaint. We met the senior officers in Bahraich but still no action has been taken," Sabina recounted.

However, police said only one woman approached them, following which they initiated action in the case.

"We have received the complaint from only one woman as of now on the basis of which we have filed a case against four individuals. Legal action has been initiated against them," Ravindra Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, told ANI.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI)

