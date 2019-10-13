Two Bangladeshi Naval ships arrive in Visakhapatnam to participate in bilateral exercise

Two Bangladeshi Naval ships arrived in Visakhapatnam to take part in bilateral exercise.
ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 05:02 IST

Visakhapatnam [Andhra Pradesh], Oct 13 (ANI): Two Naval ships from Bangladesh arrived here on Saturday to take part in the maiden bilateral exercise of the Indian and Bangladeshi navies.
"Bangladesh Navy Ships Ali Haider, a Type 053 frigate and BNS Shadinota, a Type 056 stealth guided missile corvette arrived Visakhapatnam this afternoon on a four-day visit to ENC to participate in the maiden Indian Navy(IN) - Bangladesh Navy(BN) bilateral exercise from Oct 12 to 16," an official statement read.
The bilateral exercise would include professional interaction between the navies and visits to the Indian Naval training and maintenance facilities at Visakhapatnam.
Prior to arrival at Visakhapatnam, BN Ships undertook Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) with IN Ships Ranvijay and Kuthar from 10 to 12 October. The second edition of IN - BN CORPAT in North Bay of Bengal increased the scope of joint exercises between the Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy ships by sharing best practices in flying operations and other seamanship evolutions including vertical replenishment by integral helicopters of Indian Navy undertaking onboard BN ships.
The exercise comes days after Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India where a number of MoUs were signed between the two countries.
A joint statement released after a bilateral between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina said, "Both Prime Ministers welcomed the initiatives for development of closer Maritime Security Partnership, and appreciated the finalisation of an MoU on Establishment of Coastal Surveillance Radar System in Bangladesh." (ANI)

