Two bike-borne assailants snatch woman's phone in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, case registered

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Two bike-borne assailants snatched a woman's phone in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, the Delhi Police informed on Friday.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, "A PCR call regarding snatching of mobile phone from a lady was received at Shalimar Bagh Police Station on December 16 at around 6.40 pm. On enquiry, it was revealed that at around 5.30 pm, a female employee of Fortis Hospital was going home after her duty. When she reached near the hospital, two boys suddenly came on a scooty and snatched her phone."

"The affected victim said that she was dragged along with her scooty and fell down. She sustained injuries on her knees. She was discharged from the hospital yesterday soon after treatment," the police officer said.



In this regard, a case at Shalimar Bagh Police Station has been registered.

Four dedicated teams have been formed to trace and nab the culprits, the police said. "CCTV footages are being checked and sincere efforts are being made to solve this case," she said.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

