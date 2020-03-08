Two bird flu cases in Kerala, state forms rapid response teams for culling birds

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Two avian influenza incidents have been reported in Kerala and the state government has decided to send rapid response teams (RRTs) to the affected areas for culling operations.

"Two avian influenza incidents were reported at Kodiathoor and Vengeri villages. We have constituted 25 RRTs who will start the culling operation tomorrow and it will get completed in two-three days," Seeram Sambasiva Rao, Kozhikode District Collector, told ANI.

He also said that instructions regarding avian influenza have been issued to the local residents.

"After the culling operation is done, RRTs will disinfect the area in km radius from the epicentre," the District Collector added.

Dr NK Pradeepkumar, Additional Director, Animal Husbandry department, said, "The teams will kill all the healthy and affected birds of the epicentre to prevent spread of influenza." (ANI)

