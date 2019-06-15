Two BJP leaders engage in verbal spat in presence of Union Minister

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): A verbal spat broke out between two BJP leaders in presence of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, during his one day tour to the state.

The argument ensued between MLA Premchand Agarwal, and the BJP leader and Chairman of Sugarcane Development Councils -- Bhagatram Kothari.

One of the two leaders was seen saying -- "I worked for you and you did not do anything for me", repeatedly.

The altercation broke out over the introduction of their respective workers to Shekhawat, sources said.

Union Minister Shekhawat, who was also present there, left the place as the spat escalated.

Shekhawat had visited Rishikesh and Haridwar on June 13 to review the ongoing Namami Gange projects.

During his one day tour, he inspected the Sarai Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Haridwar and reviewed the operation of the plant in detail.

Shekhawat also inspected the under construction of Jagjeetpur STP in Haridwar, which is slated for completion later this year

The Minister inspected the Chandi Ghat project in Haridwar, the project which was inaugurated in February 2019.

Later, Shekhawat also addressed a public meeting at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh.



He urged the people to conserve water in every possible way and also stressed on the importance of Ganga rejuvenation and conservation. (ANI)

