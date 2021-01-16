Two booked at Kannur Airport, gold items seized

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 16 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Kannur Airport booked two passengers with four gold coins and two gold rings, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi on Saturday.

According to Customs, the seized items include 6000 sticks of cigarettes, 536 packs of beauty cream, four pure gold coins and two pure gold rings.



Sharing information, Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi tweeted, "Two cases booked by AIU Kannur D Batch. The passengers arrived from Sharjah in IX 1536. Total 6000 sticks of cigarettes, 536 packs of beauty cream, 4 pure gold coins and 2 pure gold rings were recovered from them. The gold coins were concealed under their feet with a masking tape."

The gold coins were concealed under the passengers' feet with masking tape.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

