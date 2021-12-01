Two brothers die of electrocution at home in Delhi's Chattarpur

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Two brothers in their twenties died of electrocution from high tension wires at their home in Delhi's Chattarpur on Tuesday afternoon, Delhi Police informed.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Govind and 22-year-old Devind.

As per the police, after receiving information about the incident at around 3 pm from their family members, the brothers were rushed to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.



As a precaution, the police had disconnected the power supply with the help of North Delhi Power Limited (NDPL) and had dispersed the crowd.

Further, the police informed that their brother-in-law, who was also present at the home, rushed to save them but was unsuccessful as he too received a "minor shock".

"Till now no suspicious angle has been reported," the police said.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway. (ANI)

