Two brothers shot at each other in scuffle at Delhi's Civil Lines

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Two brothers fired shots at each other over a suspected property dispute in Civil Lines here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday night.

The two victims, identified as Tanuj (27), Rahul (34), were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera where the elder brother was seen falling on the street outside the house after being shot at and the younger brother fired another shot with a pistol and ran away.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

