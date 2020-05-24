Two brothers voluntarily quarantined in Sultanpur after returning from Delhi

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Two brothers who returned from Delhi amid the lockdown have quarantined themselves as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of coronavirus.



One of the brothers Satyrndra Kumar told ANI that a truck ferried them to their village yesterday.

"We came to Ayodhya in a truck. After reaching our village we quarantined ourselves about 600 metres away from our home," he said.



The men have made their beds by using wooden logs and ropes in an open surrounding. Both of them were seen wearing masks and were abiding by all the norms to stop the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

