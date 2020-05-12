Dhalai (Tripura) [India], May 12 (ANI): Two more BSF personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.
"In a massive COVID-19 test among 750 civilians and BSF in Dhalai Dist today, 2 BSF officials were found COVID-19 POSITIVE. All patients are responding well to the treatment. With the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari soon our State will be Corona free," Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted. (ANI)
Two BSF officials in Tripura test COVID-19 positive
ANI | Updated: May 12, 2020 02:54 IST
