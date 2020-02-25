Two bullet casings found in Brahampuri by RAF

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The Rapid Action Force personnel recovered two empty bullet casings on Tuesday from Brahampuri area in the national capital. On Monday, five persons, including one police head constable, lost their lives in violence between two groups of people in the nearby areas.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police and RAF personnel held a flag march in the Brahampuri area after an incident of stone-pelting occurred between two groups.

On Monday, Five people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and at least a 100 were injured in the clashes that took place after protests related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) took a violent turn at various places in North-East District of Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting on late Monday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in Delhi.

Adding that the situation is 'very tense', Delhi police said that they are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North-East Delhi.

The Commissioner of Police also held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said that five metro stations, including Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar stations on the Pink Line Metro will remain closed and trains are being terminated at Welcome Metro Station. (ANI)

