Two cases of COVID-19 reported from Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Two persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the city, one in Sector 78 and another in Sector 100 with travel history to France, said Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargav.

Both have been admitted to a designated isolation hospital.

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus scare in the country, the Noida Authority on Monday announced a ban on all community events in the area to prevent the spread of the infection.

According to Noida Authority officer on special duty, Indu Prakash Singh, the ban was imposed on the orders of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, in view of the growing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 13 cases of COVID-19 as of yet.

Two people have so far died of the infection in the country. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)