Two caught on camera robbing and assaulting man in Seelampur, held: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Delhi Police said on Thursday it arrested two persons, who were accused of assaulting and robbing in broad daylight in Seelampur, adding that the incident was caught on a security camera installed nearby.

After examining the CCTV footage, both the accused -- Nazim (23) and Sharafat (24) -- were arrested within hours of the crime, Delhi Police said in a statement.

Further, according to the police, the duo assaulted and robbed Ravinder Singh (18) near G-Block Seelampur.



A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at Seelampur police station.

"Nazim has a criminal record and had been arrested previously on charges of robbery and theft," the Delhi Police informed further.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

