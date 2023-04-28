हिंदी खबर
A screengrab of the CCTV footage (Photo/ANI)
Two caught on camera robbing and assaulting man in Seelampur, held: Delhi Police

ANI | Updated: Apr 28, 2023 02:12 IST


New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Delhi Police said on Thursday it arrested two persons, who were accused of assaulting and robbing in broad daylight in Seelampur, adding that the incident was caught on a security camera installed nearby.
After examining the CCTV footage, both the accused -- Nazim (23) and Sharafat (24) -- were arrested within hours of the crime, Delhi Police said in a statement.
Further, according to the police, the duo assaulted and robbed Ravinder Singh (18) near G-Block Seelampur.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at Seelampur police station.
"Nazim has a criminal record and had been arrested previously on charges of robbery and theft," the Delhi Police informed further.
An investigation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

