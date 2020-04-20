Two Chennai scribes test COVID-19 positive, street where they live sealed

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI): After two journalists tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday, Triplicane street, where they lived, has been sealed by the administration.

Workers were seen extensively sanitising and fumigating the area. The street has also been marked with chalk powder and barricades put up by the authorities to stop any movement.

Around 50 people who were living in the building have been quarantined.

Speaking to ANI, Joint Secretary of Chennai Press Club, Asadullah said that precautions and other safety measures must be adopted to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

"Political leaders should avoid meeting the press, and the government should send press releases instead of holding press conferences," he said.

He further urged journalists to use digital channels to seek answers to their queries.

Tamil Nadu is the second state where journalists have tested positive for COVID-19 after Madhya Pradesh, where a scribe was reported positive for the deadly virus.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,477 in Tamil Nadu, including 15 deaths and 411 cured patients, according to the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, a total of 17,265 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in India, including 543 deaths. 2,546 people, who were COVID-19 positive have recovered, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

