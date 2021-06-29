Two-child policy only way to eradicate poverty, illiteracy in Muslim minorities: Assam CM

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 29 (ANI): In view of the new 'population norms' in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the two-child policy is the only way to eradicate poverty and illiteracy in the Muslim community in the state and there is no resistance from the minority community regarding the same.

He said that the policy (two-child policy) is the only way to eradicate poverty and illiteracy in Muslim minority communities. "It's for the welfare of the minority community and I don't think there is any resistance from them," Sarma said.

"All Assam Minority Students' Union met me last month and admitted that Muslims in Assam need population control measures. I am meeting Muslim intellectuals in July, and I am sure they will support state government's policy," he added.



Biswa will be meeting around 150 Muslim intellectuals on July 4, and would also be meeting other experts regarding the same in July.

Sarma on June 18 announced the gradual implementation of the two-child policy for availing government benefits in Assam. However, tea garden workers and members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities have been exempted from its purview.

"We will gradually incorporate a two-child policy for availing government benefits. You can consider this an announcement," the Chief Minister said.

Mentioning that the new population norms would affect the eligibility for government benefits, including waiver of loans, Sarma said, "Be it loan waiver or other government schemes, population norms will be taken into account. It won't be applicable to tea garden workers and the SC-ST community.(ANI)

