Two children discharged from hospital in J-K after negative COVID-19 tests

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): Samples of two children, who were admitted at JLNM Hospital, Rainawari in Srinagar, have come negative for COVID-19 and they have been discharged.

"First two COVID-19 positive children discharged today from JLNM Hospital Rainawari Srinagar along with their mother who was COVID-19 negative but was staying with her daughters. The repeat samples of both the children and of the mother came negative for COVID-19 today,"DIPR-Jammu and Kashmir in a tweet wrote:

The Union Territory has reported 245 positive COVID-19 cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 9352, including 8048 active cases, 980 cured/discharged/migrated and 324 deaths.

905 new positive cases and 51 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

