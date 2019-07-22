Two children drown in pond in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Two children drowned in a pond in the Lingavaram village of the GK Veedi Mandalam in Visakhapatnam district.

The deceased have been identified as eight-year-old Jathin and Girivardhan.

The dead bodies were retrieved with the help of locals.

According to locals, the incident took place when the children were playing around the pond and suddenly fell into it. (ANI)