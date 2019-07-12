Two children found murdered in Jharkhand's Latehar, mentally unstable man arrested

Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): A boy and a girl were found murdered at Semarhat village in Jharkhand's Latehar on Friday.

The accused has been arrested from Palamu. According to a senior police officer, he is mentally unstable and had been involved in several fights. The accused tried to kill his own child a few days ago.

The two children were missing for a week. On Friday, the villagers saw the bodies near a river in the area. The head of the victims was chopped off.

On receiving the information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

A relative of the victims alleged that it was a case of "human sacrifice".

However, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vipul Shukla said, "We have not recovered any material required for worship or anything else which can conclusively point in that direction." (ANI)

