Two children killed by lightning strike UP's Muzaffarnagar

ANI | Updated: Apr 18, 2020 09:33 IST

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Two children of a family died after being struck by lightning on Friday night here.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has asked the administration to provide all help to the family of the deceased. (ANI)

