Two children missing after boat capsizes in Assam's Hojai

Hojai (Assam) [India], June 18 (ANI): Two children went still missing after a boat capsized in the Raikata area in Assam's flood-hit Hojai district.

The incident occurred on Friday night in the Raikata area where a boat carrying 27 people including children and women capsized in flood waters.

Following the incident, police, SDRF, and Fire and Emergency Services teams rushed to the spot and safely rescued 24 out of 27 persons. One person reached a safer place by swimming.





An official of Fire and Emergency Services said that two children are still missing.

"When we received information that, a boat was capsized which was coming from Islampur area, we rushed to the spot. We have safely rescued 24 people. One among them had suffered sick and he was admitted to the hospital," the official said.

1.05 lakh people of the district have been affected by this wave of flood.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 87 villages in the Hojai district are reeling under flood waters.

The flood waters have submerged 3757 hectares of cropland in the district. (ANI)

