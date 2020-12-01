Two civilians injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Two civilians were injured after Naxals blew a culvert with an improvised explosive device blast (IED) in Bijapur district on Tuesday, said Chhattisgarh police.

The injured have been identified as Iqbal Ansari and Balram Pradhan, residents of Bhairamgarh.



"At around 09.30 am on December 1, a culvert near village Rajpenta under Basaguda police station area of Bijapur district was damaged by IED blast by Naxals. Iqbal Ansari and Balram Pradhan, residents of Bhairamgarh, were injured in the blast," said P Sundarraj, Inspector General (IG) of Police, Bastar.

He further informed that both the injured civilians are out of danger and are being treated in CRPF Hospital in Basaguda.

Earlier on November 28, one Assistant Commandant was killed and nine other security personnel were injured in an IED blast by Naxals in Sukam district. (ANI)

