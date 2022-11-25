हिंदी खबर
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI)
Two coaches of Barauni-Gwalior Express derail in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2022 10:04 IST


Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Two coaches of the Barauni-Gwalior Express derailed while no passenger was onboard in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Friday.
The incident took place while the train was moving from Platform number 2 to the yard.

Among the coaches that derailed was one general coach and another Seating cum Luggage Rake (SLR) coach.
Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

