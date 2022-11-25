Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Two coaches of the Barauni-Gwalior Express derailed while no passenger was onboard in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Friday.
The incident took place while the train was moving from Platform number 2 to the yard.
Among the coaches that derailed was one general coach and another Seating cum Luggage Rake (SLR) coach.
Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)
Two coaches of Barauni-Gwalior Express derail in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior
ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2022 10:04 IST
