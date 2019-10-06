Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar Double Decker Express derails, no casualties

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Two coaches of the Lucknow-Anand Vihar Double Decker AC Express derailed near Moradabad on Sunday morning.

The train derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations, according to Indian Railways officials.

No casualties have been reported in the accident.

"The coaches C5 and C7 have been derailed. All the passengers have been shifted to the other coaches. The reason for derailment will be investigated in detail once the train leaves from here," Tarun Prakash, Divisional Railway Manager, Moradabad said. (ANI)

