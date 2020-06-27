The Congress workers got involved in a fist-fight at a condolence meting observed for martyrs in Ajmer. Photo/ANI
Two Congress workers clash at a condolence meeting in Ajmer

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2020 08:19 IST

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 27 (ANI): Two Congress party workers clashed at a condolence meeting in Ajmer, a video of the event showed.
The event took place during a meet was organised by the party to pay tribute to the 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash.
It was also observed that no social distancing was maintained during the program between the Congress workers.
On the call of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress organised a nationwide campaign 'Shaheed ko Salam Diwas' across India on Friday to pay homage to the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15. (ANI)

