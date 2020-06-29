Two cops, one driver attacked by sand mafias in MP's Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Driver of Kannod Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) and two police personnel were injured after they were attacked while attempting to stop a tractor-trolley laden with illegal sand, in Dewas on Sunday.

"We have identified five people. An FIR is being registered and all of them are being arrested," said Suryakant Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP).

Kannod, SDOP, Brijesh Kushwaha was conducting checking with his team in Satwas police station area of Dewas district when he stopped a tractor-trolley loaded with sand, following which the police team was attacked. (ANI)

