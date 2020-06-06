Two cops succumb to COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): Two personnel from Maharashtra Police succumbed to COVID-19, while no personnel tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The death toll of police officials stands at 33 in the state.

A total of 2,561 police personnel have tested positive for the virus till now, with more than 80,000 confirmed cases in the state.

As per the data shared by the Maharashtra Police, 1,23,105 offences have been registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) since March 23. Notably, the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented in the country from March 25.

As many as 260 policemen have been assaulted with 86 being injured, as per the data. (ANI)

