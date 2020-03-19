Two corona positive patients in K'taka fully recovered, to be quarantined for 14 days after being discharged tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Two patients, who were found positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, have been fully recovered and they will be discharged on Friday, said state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday.

The duo will be kept under home quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

"Two coronavirus positive patients have completely recovered and will be discharged tomorrow. They will be kept under home quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure," Sudhakar told ANI.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, so far 14 people were tested positive for coronavirus.

"The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," said the Ministry.

The Health Ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shut down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centers, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. (ANI)

