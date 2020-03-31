Two coronavirus patients recover, discharged from AIIMS Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Two coronavirus positive patients were discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur after they tested negative for the disease.

"Two patients - 68-year-old and another 33-year-old - were found negative in coronavirus test during last four days. They were admitted in dedicated coronavirus ward at AIIMS Raipur recently. After rigorous medication and isolation as per ICMR protocol, they responded well to their treatment," a medical bulletin issued by AIIMS Raipur said.

"VRD lab in Microbiology Department found their two consecutive tests negative and they were discharged as per the ICMR guidelines. Other four patients admitted in AIIMS are also in stable condition," it added.

Director of the institute Nitin M Nagarkar said that it was a great achievement for AIIMS family. "Dedication and commitment towards coronavirus patients are giving dividends", he said.

He also said that the AIIMS family has also decided to contribute one-day salary towards PM Relief fund for coronavirus patients.

"All doctors, employees and technical staff have decided to contribute one-day salary to PM Relief Fund. It reflects our commitment to fight against coronavirus," he said. (ANI)

