Two couples held for allegedly trying to kidnap two kids

Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Gudur police have arrested two couples for allegedly trying to kidnap two children here.

Koti Reddy, SP, Mahabubabad told ANI, "On Tuesday evening, we received information from the locals saying that a resident of Gudur village is trying to sell both his sons Ramesh (5) and Jeevan (4) to two couples. Immediately, Gudur police reached the spot and rescued the two boys and shifted them to Child Welfare Home."

Both the couples have been taken into custody and a case has been registered under IPC section 366.

However, it is yet to be verified whether the father tried to sell both his sons or the couples tried to kidnap them, Reddy added.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

