Two COVID-19 cases reported from Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A 34-year-old man from Bareilly and a 17-year-old boy from Agra have tested positive for COVID-19, informed King George's Medical University administration on Monday.

It also added that no COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Lucknow in the last nine days.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of cases with COVID-19 rose to 1071 in India on Monday.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown which has been imposed to check the spread of the virus. (ANI)

