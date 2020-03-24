Two COVID-19 patients cured in Ladakh, confirmed cases reduce to 11

Ladakh [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Two persons, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, have been completely cured and now the total count for patients infected with the infection in the Union territory has reduced to 11.

"Two patients in Ladakh who tested positive for COVID-19 have been completely cured. Total COVID-19 positive cases in Ladakh now stands at 11," the Ladakh administration said.

On Monday, 16 fresh samples of suspected cases had tested negative.



Among the 16 samples, 12 were from Kargil while the other four were from Leh, said Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh.



The Union Territory has been placed under lockdown till March 31 to check the spread of coronavirus.

In India, there are 446 active COVID-19 cases, while 36 have been cured, informed Health Ministry. (ANI)

