Two COVID-19 patients recover in Chhattisgarh, only three active cases remain

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Two COVID-19 patients have been discharged after being cured of the infection from AIIMS Raipur on Tuesday.

"They were found negative in the second consecutive COVID-19 test. Now, Chhattisgarh has three active COVID-19 patients including one nursing officer. All are in stable condition," AIIMS Raipur said.

34 patients have been treated and discharged in the state. A total of 37 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

